EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School, Orange High School and Irvington High School girls basketball teams featured several players who have earned All–Super Essex Conference divisional honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

East Orange Campus competes in the Colonial Division.

Irvington and Orange compete in the National Division.

Colonial Division

East Orange Campus

First Team: seniors Ariana McKinnon and Kerla Mathurin.

Second Team: sophomore Destinee Mack.

Honorable Mention: freshman Syreeta Flood.

McKinnon, a guard, averaged 20.7 points per game in 20 games played and finished her career with 991 points. EOCHS finished with a 12-8 record, its first winning season since the 2021-22 season.

National Division

Irvington

First Team: senior Jadzai Harris Hubbard.

Second Team : senior London Richardson and senior Briana Phillips.

Honorable Mention : junior Jada Dolisca Saluste.

Harris Hubbard averaged a team-high 8.5 points per game in 19 games played for Irvington, which finished with an 11-9 record.

Orange

First Team : freshman Neveah Holmes and junior Phoenix Fraser.

Second Team : junior Soukeinatou Sacko.

Honorable Mention: senior Kayla McPherson.

Holmes averaged 15.5 points per game in 23 games for Orange, including a 42-point performance in the 66-32 road win over Shabazz on Feb. 5. Fraser averaged 12.8 points in 25 games played.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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