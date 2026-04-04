April 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS girls flag football team has great chemistry FLAG-WOvIHS2

West Orange HS girls flag football team has great chemistry

April 1, 2026 30
Bloomfield HS indoor track and field athletes honored TRACK-BHScoaches

Bloomfield HS indoor track and field athletes honored

April 1, 2026 39
Man dies in afternoon house fire WO-Fatal Fire-C

Man dies in afternoon house fire

April 1, 2026 73
Irvington man sentenced to 40 years in mistaken identity shooting IRV-Murder Conviction-C

Irvington man sentenced to 40 years in mistaken identity shooting

April 1, 2026 69

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors G-HOOPS-WO ECT1 1

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

April 1, 2026 1
Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors LOGO-BHS-Bengals 2

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors

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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign B-LAX-GRvML10 3

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign

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Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays LOGO-SHP 4

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