By Mirvetk Tonuzi

Special to the Record-Transcript

The halls of Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing and Fine Arts were abuzz as students made their way down to the 400-seat auditorium for the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration.

The show featured the pulsing, rhythmic firestorm of Latin beats while dancers twirled in vibrant attire while flags from across Latin America were proudly waved.

Program co-initiators Ana C. Rincón Lorenzo, a Spanish teacher and Deborah Rembert, a dance teacher, have built the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration into a Tyson tradition.

Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Hoboken, Rincón Lorenzo has always seen herself as a bridge between cultures.

“Growing up in Hoboken, I was surrounded by so many different communities,” she said. “It became important to

me to be an ambassador for my people—to represent who we are and where we come from.”

Together, she and Rembert first imagined the celebration “as a conversation about creating cultural events for our students—especially our bilingual population.”

Now in its third year, the celebration reached new levels of energy and color.

“Mr. Emanuel Cordero joined us with his guests and an incredible flag display,” Rincón Lorenzo said. She emphasized the importance of respecting those symbols: “I wanted greater reverence for the flags. As a foreigner, I can’t let you sit—you stand and honor your culture.”

For her, the event is about far more than performances—it is about awareness, pride, and connection.

“It brings awareness to the beauty of what’s in our community—a mosaic,” she said. “There are so many cultures within our community. Our kids eat empanadas and Haitian patties—they know the taste, but I want them to know the story, the people, and the traditions behind them.”

The celebration, she emphasized, was truly a team effort.

“It definitely was a collaboration,” she said. “It wasn’t a decision that came from just one person. Ms. Rembert selected the music, Dr. Oscar Petty chose the Latino artists, and everyone rose to the occasion—Dr. Petty, Ms. Rembert, Mr. Cordero, and our new vocal teacher, Mr. Kyle Goyens, who gave us Abigail’s wonderful solo performance.”

Rincón Lorenzo smiled, recalling her favorite part.

“Watching the dance rehearsals was so much fun,” she said. “The girls were dancing to the songs, and I asked, ‘Do you know what they’re saying?’ I translated the lyrics for them, and they loved it. That was the most fun—seeing them connect to the meaning behind the rhythm.”

She hopes the program continues to grow.

“In the future, we’ve talked about expanding it into a multicultural or international day—something inclusive that celebrates all the cultures represented in our school,” she said. “For me personally, I loved learning new things too—like the meaning behind the Puerto Rican flag and its colors. Every year, there’s something new to discover.”

Senior student Anmy Colón placed second in the Salsa Dance-Off.

“I wanted to dance,” Colon said. “I like dancing the bachata—it’s a really easy dance. I’ve practiced with my mom, usually around family and sometimes alone. It felt nice to perform since I’m not usually on stage. I usually perform only with the school choir, so letting myself move freely felt really good. I liked it.”

Grace Smith, a senior theater major, took first place in the salsa competition.

“I like to dance. I see it a lot, I know it, and I hear the music all the time,” Smith said. “I didn’t care if anybody beat me—I was locked in. I was enjoying myself. I got some backlash after, but I was surprised and happy. I realized I can do things I didn’t think I could. Even if you don’t win, always get up and prove yourself.”

Justice Leverett, grade 12, said the program made her think.

“The program helped me appreciate diversity in our school because it included things from different cultures by using songs and dances,” Leverett said.

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