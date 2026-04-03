GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School softball team has a good group of returning players this season.

The Ridgers, under head coach Rachael Hogan, will be led by the following returnees:

Annie Doud, senior second base.

Catie Buntrock, junior shortstop.

Amelia Mikros, junior pitcher.

Ella Bernstein, junior catcher/designated player.

Georgia Nix, junior C/DP.

Fiona Loftus, junior outfielder.

Eva Manna, sophomore outfielder.

Last season, Buntrock made the First Team; Doud and Mikros made the Second Team; and Nix and Manna made Honorable Mention on the All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, voted by the divisional coaches.

Doud is the team captain.

“So far we look really good,” said Hoga. “Our defense has been solid the past few scrimmages and hitting is coming along nicely. Pitching has been pretty good, seeing improvements daily.

Two freshman players will anchor our corners: Charlotte Hogan and Finley Nix. Both are not new to the game. (Sophomore) Cali Conomos, (sophomore) Gracen Willoughby and Eva Manna will round out our outfield.

“Pitching, we have Amelia Mikros returning for her third season on varsity and (sophomore) newcomer Lily Mycka will get plenty of innings in the circle for us.

“As always to be competitive and make a run in the county and state tournaments.”

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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