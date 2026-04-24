Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team jolts Caldwell, Columbia

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team defeated Caldwell and Columbia to improve to 8-2 on the season.

GRHS won at Caldwell 10-6 on Saturday, April 18. Senior Carson Ross had three goals, senior Stephen Grober had two goals and four assists, senior JP Labadia had two goals and two assists, sophomore Aidan Kelly added one goal and one assist, and senior Matty McCormack had seven ground balls and one goal. Senior Jimmy Benson had one goal and five GBs, sophomore Michael Carrillo had five GBs, senior John Leone had one assist and four GBs, and sophomore Tyler Kamil had four GBs. Keiler Goodwin made nine saves.

Benson had three goals and three assists, and Grober had three goals and two assists in the 17-5 win at Columbia on Monday, April 20, in Maplewood. Ross had two goals and three assists, and junior Rory Winnick had two goals.

In their previous game, the Ridgers had their six-game winning streak end with a 9-8 loss at Madison on Thursday, April 16. The winning goal was scored with five minutes left in regulation. Ross had two goals and two assists, Grober had two goals and one assist and junior Dixon Atkinson scored two goals.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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