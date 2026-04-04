Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep track and field team opened its outdoor season on March 28, traveling to The Lawrenceville School to participate in the New Jersey Independent Schools Athletic Association Relays. It was a non-team scoring event. The following are their top finishers:

Shot put: fifth place – junior Timi Balogun – 39 feet, 11 inches.

4×800-meter relay: first place – senior Tommy Basinger, junior Eamon McConnon, senior Preston Townsend and senior Logan Barnett – 8 minutes, 17.97 seconds; second place – senior Michael Duff, sophomore Jack Flynn, sophomore Ezana Zewge and freshman Aiden Walsh – 9:00.50.

1,600-meter sprint medley: fourth place – sophomore Kalel Watson, sophomore Brady Goodwin, junior Jackson Melchiore and junior Mason Boykins – 4:06.39.

400-meter hurdles: first place – junior Daniel Harley – 1:00.81; second place – senior Malachi Michel – 1:00.91; third place – sophomore Kevin Peoples – 1:02.48.

4×100-meter relay: second place – junior Cadel Barilford-Stockling, senior Sean Torres, Watson, sophomore Nathaniel Chen – 45.46.

Pole vault: second place – Chen – 9-0.

4×400-meter relay: second place – Barilford-Stockling, Barnett, Harley, Torres – 3:31.74; third place – junior Aaron Morrison, Peoples, sophomore Ethan Senelorm and Townsend – 3:37.70.

Long jump: second place – Chen – 19-4.25; third place – Senelorm – 17-11.75; fifth place – sophomore Sunomuno Miles – 17-4.50.

Discus: third place – junior Tristen Bennett – 115-7; fourth place – junior Kevin Lucky – 113-0; fifth place – Domienic Carratello – 103-4.

Triple jump: second place – Chen – 41-04.75; third place –sophomore Luke Boghosian – 34-5.

High jump: first place – senior Malachi Michel – 5-10; third place – Peoples – 5-6; fifth place – sophomore; Maxwell Scheuerer – 5-4.

Javelin: first place – Bennett – 153-4; third place – sophomore Julian Vasquez – 113-6.

4,000-meter distance medley: first place – Duff, Zewge, Basinger, sophomore Fendler Osit – 12:04.09; second place – freshman Cormac Basinger, freshman Josh Dueno, Walsh and Flynn – 12:35.92

4×200-meter relay: third place – Watson, freshman Kellen Younker, Morrison and Torres – 1:34.92; fifth place – senior Colin Nash, freshman Robbie Davis, Goodwin and senior Mason Kamil – 1:43.00.

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