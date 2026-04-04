Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays

April 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team opens the season with tough 7-6 loss against the No. 2-ranked team in the country LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team opens the season with tough 7-6 loss against the No. 2-ranked team in the country

April 1, 2026 36
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season B-LAX-SHP champs

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse looks to build on banner season

March 25, 2026 77
Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year BASE-SHP GNT2

Seton Hall Prep baseball team seeks another great year

March 25, 2026 85
Seton Hall Prep’s Anthony Gonzalez has impressive year on hardwood B-HOOPS-SHP Gonzalez1

Seton Hall Prep’s Anthony Gonzalez has impressive year on hardwood

March 24, 2026 83

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