Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys lacrosse team enjoyed a season for the ages last spring.

The Ridgers, with Anthony Sicoli in his first year as the head coach, capped the season by capturing the ultimate prize – the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championship.

The Ridgers regrouped from a 1-5 start to the season and got hot at the end, winning four games to claim the NJSIAA’s South Jersey sectional tournament title, before defeating perennial powerhouse Mountain Lakes 8-7 in a thrilling overtime game to win the Group 1 state crown, finishing with a 16-8 record.

Sicoli is impressed by this year’s team, led by senior captains Matty McCormack, J.P. Labadia, Stephen Grober, Carson Ross, John Leone and Jimmy Benson.

“We have a strong mix of returning experience and younger players stepping into bigger roles,” he said. “The group has shown good energy and competitiveness early, and we’re emphasizing accountability, decision-making and playing unselfishly.

“In terms of leadership, our senior captains have set the tone so far, and we also have a few underclassmen who are emerging as vocal and reliable contributors on both ends of the field.”

The Ridgers fell to powerhouse Delbarton 13-6 in the season opener on March 18 at Delbarton in Morristown, but won their next two games.

Ross and Benson each had three goals and two assists to lead Glen Ridge past Glen Rock 12-4 in the home opener on March 25 at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Benson had five goals and four assists, Ross had five goals and three assists, and Grober collected four goals and one assist to lead the Ridgers to a 17-5 win at Pascack Valley in Hillsdale on March 27.

Photo Courtesy of Toni Grober

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