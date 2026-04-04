Families show up for Washington’s math night

WEST ORANGE —Nearly 180 Washington Elementary School families took part in a Family Math Night hosted by New Jersey Education Association’s F.A.S.T. program, the West Orange Education Association (WOEA) and the West Orange School district on March 18.

NJEA’s Families and Schools Together Work for Children (F.A.ST.) program works to encourage families to be involved in their children’s education, to enhance their academic progress, and to feel welcome in public schools. F.A.S.T. is a coalition of education advocates, community groups, and schools working together to foster family involvement.

“The district is provided with a budget for events that qualify for F.A.S.T funding,” said WOEA F.A.S.T. coordinator Kim Fields-Murphy. “They are provided through WOEA. Funds are available for every school in the district. Any teacher can submit a proposal for an event before the portal closes in January. If funds are available and the event meets criteria, it is approved, and I assist the teacher with obtaining the approved items.”

Washington teacher Lisa Rodino wrote the grant for the project, called “Math is My Jam.” Along with teachers Brandi Brennan and Albina Oakley, they created grade-appropriate activities that solved math problems, which were then used to complete a color-by-number puzzle piece. Each completed piece contributed to a larger image, and by the end of the evening, all the individual pieces came together to form one beautiful, unified display that looked like a quilt.

“Families worked side by side with their children to solve math problems,” said Oakley.

The gym was full of families working together on the project, enjoying each other’s company, and having a good time. Once families completed their colored puzzle piece, they were assembled and displayed around the school, representing grades K-5.

“Events like Family Math Night highlight the importance of strong school-family partnerships,” she said.



About the Author Cynthia Cumming Author View All Posts

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