Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School winter teams featured All–Super Essex Conference honorees, as voted by their divisional coaches.

BOYS BOWLING

American Division

First Team: senior Eric Japhet, senior Jayden Padilla and junior Alexander Zurlo.

Second Team:senior Isaiah Figueroa and junior Jaydon Spencer.

League high game: Zurlo (289).

GIRLS BOWLING

American Division

First Team: sophomore Taylor Murray and Cat Digiano.

Second Team: senior Mia Curvin.

League high series: Murray (507).

League high average: Murray (149).

BOYS WRESTLING

Liberty Division

First Team: Seniors Matt Miller, Ayden Fox and Terrance Taylor; and sophomores Gabe Bravo, Aidan Matias.

Second Team: juniors Jimmy Haverick, Jayden Morales and Antonio Cordero.

Honorable Mention: Juniors Josue Cruz and Carlos Casanovas.

BOYS SWIMMING

Liberty Division

Second Team: senior Liam Timbie and freshman Gabriel Espiritu.

Honorable Mention: freshman Miles Timbie.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Liberty Division

Second Team: junior Summer Harris.

Honorable Mention: senior Cayla Laviola.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

American Division

First Team: senior Jeremy Tejada and junior Jo’elle Urdanavia.

Second Team: senior Jalen Gray.

Honorable Mention: seniors Shane Fernandez and Jon Zeqa.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

American Division

First Team: senior Emily Brodowski and junior Alana Dennis.

Honorable Mention: senior Madison Bernhard and junior DelilahTapia.

BHS indoor track head coach Terry Iavarone and assistant coaches Headley,

Mancarella, Natale and Newman were selected as the Essex County Indoor

Track Coaching Staff of the Year.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry