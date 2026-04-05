Township resident in ‘1776’

April 5, 2026

Author's Other Posts

New paintings unveiled at train station GR-Station Exhibit2-C

New paintings unveiled at train station

March 25, 2026 85
Fleres to be next superintendent BLM-Joseph Fleres-C

Fleres to be next superintendent

March 25, 2026 102
Reading and thinking about the future BLM-Career Day3-C

Reading and thinking about the future

March 18, 2026 100
‘Beauty and the Beast’ at GRMS GR-Beauty Beast1-C

‘Beauty and the Beast’ at GRMS

March 11, 2026 158

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors G-HOOPS-WO ECT1 1

West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

April 1, 2026 1
Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors LOGO-BHS-Bengals 2

Bloomfield HS bowlers, wrestlers, swimmer gain honors

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Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign B-LAX-GRvML10 3

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team seeks another magical campaign

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Seton Hall Prep track and field team opens season at NJISAA Relays LOGO-SHP 4

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