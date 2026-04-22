Photo Gallery: Tree Foundation makes Irvington a little cooler

The Camptown Business Improvement District collaborated with the New Jersey Tree Foundation on Saturday, April 18, to plant 10 trees along the sidewalks near the intersection of Chancellor Avenue and Woolsey Street as part of an ongoing beautification campaign. About 25 volunteers met at the Laundry Depot and planted five Eastern Redbud and five Japanese Tree Lilacs on the Chancellor Avenue and Woolsey Street sides of Laundry Depot and across Chancellor Avenue in front of Extra Space Storage.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About the Author Joe Ungaro Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry