Debating the future of Irvington

IRVINGTON — A debate was held Tuesday night for the mayoral and council candidates running in the May 12 municipal election with speed bumps, potholes, taxes and police among the topics covered.

The NAACP sponsored the debate that featured incumbents Mayor Tony Vauss, Darlene Brown, Charnette Frederic and Anthony Vauss Jr. running as “Team Irvington Strong” against mayoral candidate Paul Inman and council candidates Jude Ogu and Durrell Watford. Inman, Ogu and Watford are running as “It’s Time For A Change” with Ruth Baptiste, who was not present for the debate held at Greater New Point Missionary Baptist Church on Paine Avenue in the township.

Kathleen Witcher, president of the Irvington chapter of the NAACP, was the emcee for the event. She began by saying her organization does not endorse candidates but does encourage people to register and vote.

Each candidate was given the opportunity to make an opening statement about why they were running with Brown, who was seated at the far left of the table, going first before the microphone worked its way from left to right across the table where all of the candidates sat.

“I am very purpose driven,” Brown said. “I’m passionate about people and the residents of Irvington.”

Frederic said it was an honor to be serving on the council, that she was grateful to work with Mayor Vauss and that she was proud she had been a champion of the environment and township residents. “I’ve tried my best to make sure people have a voice in the township of Irvington,” she said.

Vauss praised his running mates, talked about his passion for the township and cited the progress that the township has made during the 12 years he has been mayor. “I love this community,” he said. “I’m passionate about it and I want to continue the progress we have made over the last 12 years.”

Anthony Vauss Jr. said he was proud of how far the township has come in the last 12 years and that he felt it was his responsibility, as the youngest member of the council, to represent the next generation. “We will be the next ones to shape the future,” he said. “I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Ogu said he wanted to bring clarity and greater security. “Security is not what it needs to be,” he said. “I’m running to bring change.”

Inman said that before his team decided to run they talked to residents about what they wanted to see in the township and that included getting potholes fixed, trash removed from the streets and a more responsive town hall. “We’re paying taxes and not getting services,” he said.

Watford cited slow police response times, saying they were horrible at times. “My issue is that people aren’t being taken care of.”

The debate was opened up to questions from the audience and in response to a question about police response times, which cited an unnamed individual who said he had called police after being threatened and there was no response at all from police, Anthony Vauss Jr. cited the township’s improved crime stats, including the fact that the township had seen 30 homicides in 2007 and just one in 2025.

Mayor Vauss said he had the lowest crime rate under his administration, not once, but six times.

Audience members brought up the topic of speed bumps, including whether they were properly marked with stripping and signage and if they slow down the response time of emergency services.

Inman responded that the bumps should be checked to make sure they are not too high and stated he would bring back the Traffic Safety Division and believed more enforcement would help to slow down drivers better than speed bumps.

The issue of rising taxes also came up to which Vauss Sr. responded that a recent revaluation caused the increase and he encouraged people to appeal their evaluations.

Inman said taxes wouldn’t be so high if the township didn’t send out unnecessary mailers and give tax abatements to

developers.

“I’m here to offer solutions,” Inman said. “Taxes are too high and we have to find solutions for our residents.”

In response to a question about township schools, Inman said that the mayor would never challenge the school district because his wife is the superintendent of schools. Vauss disagreed with that and added that people can look at district test scores now and compare them to before his wife, April Vauss, took the job and draw their own conclusions on how the district is doing.

In response to a question about their top priority if elected or reelected, Brown said improving the quality of life for seniors and residents and providing more recreation opportunities for township children. “We need to keep our youth engaged and safe,” she said.

Frederic said investigating any complaint that residents bring to her and continuing to work with Irvington Green on environmental issues.

Vauss Jr. said he would continue to advocate for progress for the next generation while also looking to help out the senior population.

Ogu said he would work on increased cleanliness throughout the township.

Watford said he would advocate for youth recreation and having more police patrolling the streets.

Inman said he would seek to have the township become more affordable and provide better customer service to residents.

Vauss, who along with Inman, dominated the debate, said that as mayor, “It’s not my job to do everything. My job is to make sure everything gets

done.”

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