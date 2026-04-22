A Ridger goes to Washington

April 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Church welcomes new music director BLM-Music Director-C

Church welcomes new music director

April 15, 2026 40
Survey says: More weekend trains please EC-Train Excursion2-C

Survey says: More weekend trains please

April 15, 2026 75
BHS Robotics Team comes out on top BLM-Robotics Team

BHS Robotics Team comes out on top

April 8, 2026 86
Carteret Park hosts annual egg hunt GR-Easter Hunt6-C

Carteret Park hosts annual egg hunt

April 8, 2026 175

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