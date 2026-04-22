State of city draws a crowd

EAST ORANGE — Mayor Ted R. Green headlined this year’s State of the City address last Thursday, talking about progress made during the past year and plans for the future.

“We’re celebrating East Orange, though good times and bad times,” Green said. “We are in this together.”

The event began with the Color Guard, featuring firefighters and police officers, presenting the colors. Student Jasmine Bunche sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” and the Cicely L. Tyson High School Choir performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

A trio of clergy, Rabbi Mordechai Kinelski of Bris Avrohom Synagogue, Imam Abdoul Aziz Ouedraogo of Masjid As-Habul Yameen and Pastor Thurselle Williams of New Hope Baptist Church, gave invocations, each praying for the mayor, council and residents of East Orange.

Kinelski called for people to perform a good deed in the hope that it would begin a chain reaction of goodness. Ouedraogo praised Allah and called on him to “allow us to achieve our goals,” save us from the devil and unite our hearts with love and compassion. Williams asked God to give the mayor and council wisdom and clarity and help them do right even when it is not easy.

Dignitaries at the event included Irvington Mayor Tony Vauss, Democratic State Committee Chair LeRoy J. Jones Jr., Superintendent of Schools Christoper Irving and members of the Board of Education.

Dancers from the East Orange Recreation Dance Academy performed and middle school student orator winners Grace Smith and Ambry Williams spoke briefly about the mayor before he was introduced by the Rev. Maria S. Crompton, senior pastor of Elmwood United Presbyterian Church.

Crompton, who is a black belt in karate like the mayor, introduced Green by talking about how bowing is important in martial arts to show respect but it’s also important to know how to utilize defense and offense. She said Green is good at using these techniques in the way he runs the city.

This was the seventh annual state of the city for Green who began by talking about how when he came into office he wanted to show young people they had a voice.

He also thanked the council, city department heads, employees who work hard every day and volunteers for all they do to keep the city running.

Green then cited various statistics showing where the city is at, including a 31% drop in crime and a 69% drop in shooting incidents over the last eight years.

He talked about the importance of public safety and the city’s drone program, which can dispatch a drone to check out an occurrence in seconds to better inform responding emergency service workers.

He noted that city has 22 new police recruits and that the city recently renovated Firehouse 3 and upgraded and improved its fire engine fleet

“And we are preparing to break ground on a new Fire Headquarters,” Green said.

The Department of Public Works secured more than $7 million in grant funding to improve roads, parks, and the environment, he said.

The city is in the process of installing a municipal fuel station that will allow it to save money by purchasing fuel at a bulk rate, Green said.

He talked about the rough winter weather and the damage it left behind.

“This winter tested all of us,” he said, adding the city is already filling potholes and will continue doing so this spring.

On the horizon is a new app – See, Click, Fix – that will allow city residents to report problems including potholes, trash, broken sidewalks and other non-emergency issues.

Parking is an important issue with many residents competing for limited space so the city has initiated a ticket review process and is now requiring any new developments to have at least one parking space per household.

“Last year, we launched a Ticket Review Program,” Green said. “Giving residents the opportunity to apply for the dismissal of parking tickets issued by the East Orange Parking Authority between 2019 and 2024.

Green also covered the city’s new Save Ourselves initiative to protect residents from unsafe and illegal housing conditions, while empowering homeowners with a clear, lawful pathway to bring existing units into compliance and responsibly develop Accessory Dwelling Units.

Green took time to acknowledge several “East Orange champions,” including Emmanuel Chance, an East Orange resident and boxer who recently turned pro and won a match this month at the Prudential Center.

Other champions included the East Orange Campus Boys Varsity Basketball Team, who were NJSIAA Section 1, Group 4 Champions; the East Orange Boys Varsity Wrestling Team, who were champions of the Super Essex Conference Independent Division; the East Orange Jr. Jaguars 11U team, who went to Florida and came home Division II Champions; and the East Orange Middle School Girls Flag Football Team, who went to Florida and won the World Flag Championship.

Green noted the ongoing construction in the city, including The Crossings at Brick Church, which will bring nearly 1,000 residential units and more than 200,000 square feet of retail space.

He said the city is committed to three priorities going forward; expanding economic opportunity; improving the quality of life; and building a more equitable and sustainable future.

“Because this city belongs to the people who show up for it,” Green said. “And when we all show up… there is nothing we can’t build together.”

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