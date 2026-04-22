State of city draws a crowd

April 22, 2026

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Orchestra to perform ‘New World’ symphony at SOMS on Sunday MAP-SO Symphony-C

Orchestra to perform ‘New World’ symphony at SOMS on Sunday

April 22, 2026 2
City-wide clean up on April 25 EO-City Cleanup-C

City-wide clean up on April 25

April 15, 2026 25
Local teacher named to Hall of Fame EO-Teacher Hall Fame

Local teacher named to Hall of Fame

April 15, 2026 27
Orange High School students to see their work on the big screen EO-OHS Films1-C

Orange High School students to see their work on the big screen

April 15, 2026 36

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LOCAL SPORTS

Belleville HS baseball team tops Cedar Grove for fourth win in a row LOGO-BEL2 1

Belleville HS baseball team tops Cedar Grove for fourth win in a row

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Columbia HS baseball team enjoys victories LOGO-CHS Columbia 2

Columbia HS baseball team enjoys victories

April 15, 2026 42
Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona SOFT-BHSvMont1 3

Bloomfield HS softball team tops Verona

April 15, 2026 45
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team surges LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team surges

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