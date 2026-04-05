West Orange HS basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball and boys basketball teams featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference divisional honors, as voted by the divisional coaches. The following are the honorees:

Girls

American Division

First Team: senior London Caldwell and junior Rhyan Watt.

Second Team: Tajai Muhammad.

Honorable Mention: junior Kennedy Curry and senior Jordyn Batts.

Boys

Independence Division

First Team: junior Jaden Then.

Second Team: junior Max Bleecker and senior Brandon Lewis.

Honorable Mention: junior Zachary Mouphouet.

For the girls, Caldwell, a combo guard, played her first year at WOHS after transferring from now-closed Montclair Immaculate Conception. She finished with more than 1,000 points for her career and is committed to play basketball at Division 1 Siena University in New York. Watt, a guard, enters her senior year with 1,386 points.

The girls team won the Essex County Tournament and North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament titles for the second year in a row this season, finishing with a 28-4 record.

The boys team was runner-ups in the Essex County Invitational Tournament and finished with a 15-13 record. Then averaged 18.5 points per game in 28 games played. Bleecker averaged 13.4 points in 28 games.

Photo Courtesy of Cynthia Cumming

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