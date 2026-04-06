Dolls and friends enjoy tea time

The Woman’s Club of Glen Ridge hosted its traditional My Favorite Doll’s Tea on March 8.

This is when girls, a doll or two in arm and mother, or possibly dad, in tow, attend a high tea with enough entertainment to keep any social butterfly busy.

The chairperson this year was Shilpa Patel. It was her fourth time coordinating the event and she believed the tea had been held for more than 20 years.

“I think it started when American Girl Doll opened a cafe in Chicago,” she said. “Several Glen Ridge residents attended and brought back the idea.”

This year there were 238 children and adults in attendance. Upstairs was storytelling by two Disney characters, Elsa, from “Frozen” and Belle of “Beauty and the Beast” fame. Here also was a salon where Girl’s Club members, an auxiliary of the Woman’s Club, brushed and set a doll’s hair. Downstairs, where the tea was held, was a raffle and a vendor selling doll-size clothing.

”Without the Girl’s Club, we couldn’t do this,” Patel said. “The Girl’s Club has volunteer positions for any type of personality.”

She added that the tea this year had its highest attendance.

The American Girl Place store opened Nov. 19, 1998, and was the first time the American Girl Doll could be purchased in person.

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