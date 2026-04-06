Edward H. Jung

Edward H. “Ed” Jung of Roseland, NJ, born February 7, 1953, passed away on April 3, 2026 after a courageous, 7-year battle with brain cancer. He was 73.

Ed is survived by his wife Laurie Jung (née Nicolaro) of 42 years, daughter Elizabeth and her husband Jerry Spadaro, son Chris and his wife Lauren Jung, along with his beloved granddaughters Lexa, Ivy, and Mia. He was predeceased by his mother, Ruth Sly Jung, in 2000 and his father, Henry Jung, in 2005.

Raised in Livingston and West Orange, Ed graduated from West Orange High School in 1971, where he was a student athlete in baseball and basketball. He was inducted into the West Orange Athletic Hall of Fame twice: once as a baseball player and later as a swim coach.

Ed graduated from Springfield College with his bachelor’s degree in 1975 and master’s degree in 1978. At Springfield, he played on the basketball team and managed the swim team, which was the source of some of his closest lifelong friends. Upon graduating, Ed returned to the West Orange School District where he taught Physical Education for over 30 years and coached swimming, baseball, and soccer.

Ed had a profound impact on everyone he met. He had a phenomenal memory for former students and was known for being able to reach even the most difficult kids with his fun-loving attitude. One of his favorite memories was when former students turned police officers would intentionally pull him over while he drove through West Orange! Teaching and mentoring were Ed’s true passion, and it showed, whether he was umpiring and officiating, running corporate events in the summers, teaching Driver’s Ed, or coaching his kids’ teams across the state. His family, friends, colleagues, and students all have fond memories of his outgoing personality and humor.

Ed served as President of the Northern NJ Swim Officials Association and President of the Roseland Men’s Club, which gave college scholarships to deserving students. He was an elder at the Roseland Presbyterian Church for many years. A devoted NY Giants and Notre Dame football fan, Ed was always dissecting sports with family and friends.

Cremation will be private. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Roseland Presbyterian Church at 11:45am, followed by a Celebration of Life lunch.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be sent to the National Brain Tumor Society at www.Braintumor.org or the American Brain Tumor Association at www.abta.org. Ed was a participant in a clinical trial and a brain donor. It was his hope that future generations might benefit.

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