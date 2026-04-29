Photo Gallery: 3rd New Jersey visits Durand-Hedden House

The Durand-Hedden House hosted the 3rd New Jersey Regiment reenactment group. The 3rd New Jersey, also known as the “Jersey Blues,” formed in 1776, and was one of the most distinguished Continental Army units during the Revolution. Among those present Saturday was historic firearms expert John Rountree, top photo, who was dressed as a member of Morgan’s Rifles. Rountree explained the workings of the various weapons on display to all who were interested.

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