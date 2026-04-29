The Achieve Foundation’s annual Maker Madness event was held Saturday at Columbia High School. The event promotes access to experience-based STEAM learning and career readiness for students at all grade levels. Students had the opportunity to try dozens of hands-on educational activities in and around the high school cafeteria. The free event included members of the CHS Robotics Team showing off their work and other high school students volunteering to work with the younger kids at the various activity stations.

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