Dennis Edward Clark

Dennis died on April 5, 2026 at Lyons VA Medical Center.

Dennis served in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic during the Vietnam war. He was stationed in Thailand, where he met his wife, Tik. After discharge, he worked for Lockheed Martin in Saudi Arabia. He left Lockheed Martin and returned to NJ in 1982, first to Bloomfield and then to Garwood. Dennis was a member of the VFW and at one time served as the Commander.

Survived by his wife, Tik, his 2 daughters, Para Clark (Garwood, NJ) and Kathleene Clark Glaser (Jackson, NJ), his 2 grandsons, Matthew and Justin Glaser (Jackson, NJ), his granddaughter Kayla Patire (nee Glaser) and his granddaughter, Kassidy Clark. He is also survived by his siblings, William D. Clark, Jr. (Winter Garden, FL), John Clark (Livingston, NJ), Michael Clark (Phoenix, AZ) and Marianne Masterson (Tucson, AZ) Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

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