MAPLEWOOD — The Durand-Hedden House will host a Continental Army encampment and present lectures on local Revolutionary War era history on Saturday, April 25.

In connection with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the day’s event will cover how the Revolutionary War touched the lives of early residents as well as those of the Continental Army who fought the British in skirmishes and battles in the area.

The 3rd New Jersey Regiment reenactment group will be encamped on the museum grounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Durand-Hedden visitors will have an opportunity to see demonstrations and hear talks by local history experts.

The 3rd New Jersey, also known as the “Jersey Blues,” formed in 1776, was one of the most distinguished Continental Army units during the Revolution, according to a press release from a museum, which said that visitors will meet Continental soldiers and officers, as well as “Women of the Army,” and learn about their daily life.

Demonstrations throughout the day will include 18th-century food preparation, tentage, musket firing, and traditional crafts and trades.

Throughout the day, historian Mark Hurwitz will give short one-on-one talks on the local battles and answer visitor questions about the Revolution.

Historic firearms expert John Rountree will present his collection of early muskets and explain their use. A knowledgeable and engaging narrator of history, he will also share surprising facts about the beginning of the hostilities in Lexington, Concord, and Bunker Hill, the role of riflemen in the Revolution, and the real-life military experience of soldiers.

At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Millburn Historian Bob Gula, a member of the Forgotten Victory Trail Association, will present a fascinating 18th-century account of the significance of the nearby Battles of Connecticut Farms and Springfield in 1780, the role of local soldiers, and of his own ancestor

Juniah Beach of Maplewood.

Tickets are available on the event page. Tickets for the two lecture times are offered separately and space will be

limited.

The Durand-Hedden House and Garden Association is Maplewood’s historic house museum, dedicated to creating engaging and informative educational programs and materials about the local history of Maplewood and surrounding communities, natural history, and other related topics.

The House, at 523 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood, is open once a month between September and June.

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