An investigation is underway into a shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Union that claimed one life and left six injured, including an East Orange resident.

Police responded to the restaurant on Route 22 at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 11 after getting a call about a shooting.

On their arrival, they located seven victims, one of which was subsequently pronounced deceased. The six other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday afternoon, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and Union Police Department identified the deceased as Malek Shepherd, 23, of New York City. He was a customer at the time of the shooting.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting was not a random act of violence and that there is no immediate ongoing threat to the general public. A reward of as much as $10,000 is available for information that leads to a conviction.

Union Mayor Patricia Guerra-Frazier wrote in a statement that the township is “heartbroken and shaken by the tragic act of violence that occurred… at a local Chick-fil-A. What should have been an ordinary evening has left families grieving, individuals injured and our entire township in shock.

“On behalf of the township of Union, we are keeping all those affected in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time.”

East Orange Mayor Ted Green said one of the injured lives in his city.

“I am deeply disturbed by the reports of a Saturday night shooting at a Chick-fil-A in Union, New Jersey,” Green wrote on Facebook. “This is once again another incident that hits close to home. What should have been an ordinary evening for workers and patrons instead became a scene of fear and violence, and that is unacceptable in any of our communities.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this senseless act,” Green continued. “We are especially mindful of an East Orange resident who was injured during the incident. While we are grateful that her injuries are not life-threatening, we recognize that the trauma of such an experience can linger long after the body begins to heal. We are keeping her, and all victims, in our hearts as they recover.

“This is yet another painful reminder that we must do more to address gun violence. As mayor of East Orange, I remain committed to advocating for safer communities, stronger protections and meaningful reforms that prevent these tragedies before they happen. We will continue to stand with our neighbors in Union during this difficult time and work together toward a future where incidents like this are no longer the norm.”

Calls to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office and the township of Union were not returned by press time.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement encouraging the community to remain vigilant and report any information to UCPO Homicide Task Force Detective Edward Mack at 908-347-2212, Sgt. Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254 or Union Police Department Detective Teon Freeman at 908-851-5033.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of as much as $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

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