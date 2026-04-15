Review: Paper Mill’s ‘1776’ celebrates our nation’s birth

April 15, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Review: ‘Come From Away’ reminds us that good can rise from adversity ART-Come From1-C

Review: ‘Come From Away’ reminds us that good can rise from adversity

February 11, 2026 313
Review: Paper Mill’s ‘Frozen’ is a beautiful, glittery, holiday spectacle ART-Frozen3-C

Review: Paper Mill’s ‘Frozen’ is a beautiful, glittery, holiday spectacle

December 3, 2025 537
Review: Paper Mill hits it out of the park with new ‘Bull Durham’ musical ART-Bull Durham1-C

Review: Paper Mill hits it out of the park with new ‘Bull Durham’ musical

October 22, 2025 916
Review: Dancing stars in Paper Mill Playhouse’s ‘Take the Lead’ ART-Take the Lead6

Review: Dancing stars in Paper Mill Playhouse’s ‘Take the Lead’

April 9, 2025 643

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