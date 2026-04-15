Review: Paper Mill’s ‘1776’ celebrates our nation’s birth

What if you could go back in time and witness, first-hand, the birth of our country?

What if you could time-travel to the summer of 1776 and be a fly-on-the-wall in the chamber of the Continental Congress in Philadelphia? What if you could see John Adams, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, in real-time, trying to extricate the 13 colonies from the grips of British rule and attempting to actually create a new country.

If this sounds like an unattainable wish – I have to tell you it is absolutely not. After seeing “1776” at the Paper Mill Playhouse, I feel like I was there. In that chamber. Bearing witness to the incredible men who risked everything for their beliefs. They dared to dream.

With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards, book by Peter Stone and incredible direction by Mark S. Hoebee who is also the producing artistic director for the Paper Mill Playhouse, this show will have you spell-bound and holding your breath, as you watch the representatives of the 13 colonies battle it out to create our nation. It is crazy that even though you know how it ends, you are still rooting for the “yeas” and against the “nays” when it comes time for them to vote to either create a new nation or stay as part of the British empire.

The show opens on May 8, 1776 during a session of the Continental Congress in their chamber – now known as Independence Hall – with more than 20 government representatives from the 13 colonies present. The chamber, strewn with wooden tables, chairs and floor-to-ceiling wooden-framed windows would be drab, but the elaborate and colorful period costumes of its members by costume designer Leon Dokowski, including the wigs which prominent men wore at that time, by wig designer Ashley Rae Callahan, are a visual treat in these scenes, with set design by Kevin Rupnik.

Will Blum, a veteran Broadway actor, as John Adams, the representative from Massachusetts, takes the lead in attempting to convince the others to form a new country. Blum is stupendous. His acting, his vocals, his facial expressions – everything about him is just perfect in this role. He is the most vocal member of Congress and we suffer with him as he tries to convince some of the more obstinate representatives that it is imperative to break away from the British.

Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania, played by John Treacy Egan and Thomas Jefferson of Virginia played by Michael Burrell are both engaging and so fascinating to observe, that I forgot that they are actors and not really Franklin and Jefferson.

Seasoned Broadway actress, Elena Shadow, playing Abigail Adams has a gorgeous voice and sings several lovely duets with Blum referencing their time apart while he must stay in Philadelphia.

Liz Leclerc playing Martha Jefferson also has a beautiful voice and is delightful to watch as she flits around the stage, so light on her feet.

Finally, Jefferson writes the Declaration of Independence, but when it is read to Congress before it is signed, Edward Rutledge, the representative from South Carolina, played by Jonathan Young, objects to the clause which condemns the slave trade. He says that blacks are not people and he calls the northerners hypocrites for including this clause because they also own slaves. Jefferson responds that he has arranged for his slaves to be freed.

At this point Young sings “Molasses to Rum” which references the Triangle Trade as the slave trade was also known. During the first part of this song, he points out the hypocrisy of the northerners for participating in the slave trade.

During the second part of the song the chamber darkens and has a red hue. The lighting by Amith Chandrashaker adds to the horror of what is to come in this scene. Young jumps up on a table, and singing with a mean and terrifying scowl, calls out African names as an auctioneer would do at a slave auction. He holds a cane and uses it as a whip, and we all hear the loud, horrifying crack of that whip. It is an incredibly sad, tragic and disturbing moment. Young gives a brilliant performance and brings down the house.

After the song, it is clear the southerners, led by Rutledge, will refuse to sign if the clause condemning the slave trade remains in the Declaration of Independence. Adams tries to insist on keeping the clause but some of the other Congress members eventually convince him to take it out so the United States of America could be born.

Praise Oranika as the courier gives a heartfelt rendition of “Momma, Look Sharp” and Tuck Milligan as Andrew McNair the Congressional custodian is very funny and has natural comedic timing.

The rest of the cast is excellent and includes James Moye as John Hancock, Bryan Seastrom, Philip Hoffman, Branch Woodman, Joey Birchler, Aaron de Jesus, Paul Slade Smith, Edward Watts, Alec Ludacka, Jay Russell, Peyton Crim, Stanton Morales, Jonathan Chisholm, Bryant Martin, Graham Stevens, Sam Faustine, Price Waldman and Kruz Maldonado.

We may forget that forming this country was considered a treasonous act. When that Declaration of Independence was signed, the men who signed it, literally put their life on the line. As the 250th anniversary of our country approaches we should think of our founders, how important it was for them to have a democracy and not to have to bow down to a tyrant – and how they persevered because they had a dream. It took debate and compromise, and it almost didn’t happen, but they did it. Democracy is fragile, but hopefully, we can all take steps to protect it – not by violence and corruption, but like our founders did – with debate and compromise.

“1776” runs through May 2 at the Paper Mill Playhouse.

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