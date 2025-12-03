Review: Paper Mill’s ‘Frozen’ is a beautiful, glittery, holiday spectacle

December 3, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Review: Paper Mill hits it out of the park with new ‘Bull Durham’ musical ART-Bull Durham1-C

Review: Paper Mill hits it out of the park with new ‘Bull Durham’ musical

October 22, 2025 0 448
Review: Dancing stars in Paper Mill Playhouse’s ‘Take the Lead’ ART-Take the Lead6

Review: Dancing stars in Paper Mill Playhouse’s ‘Take the Lead’

April 9, 2025 0 357
‘Mystic Pizza’ is a rock ‘n roll exciting, romantic, sexy show ART-Mystic Pizza4-C

‘Mystic Pizza’ is a rock ‘n roll exciting, romantic, sexy show

February 5, 2025 0 288
Review: ‘White Christmas’ is a triple threat treat of a show ART-White Christmas3

Review: ‘White Christmas’ is a triple threat treat of a show

December 4, 2024 0 255

Related Stories

MAP-Founders Day24-C

Underhill Field hosts CHS Ultimate Founder’s Day fun

Joe Ungaro December 3, 2025 0 3
WO-New Chief3-C

Outgoing chief described as professional, ethical, calm under pressure and respected

Editor December 3, 2025 0 3
WO-New Chief2-C

Township has new police chief

Editor December 3, 2025 0 10
MAP-SO Tree Lite Preview-C

South Orange planning Holiday Celebration and tree lighting ceremony

Editor December 3, 2025 0 5
GR-Ashenfelter Race6-C

Ridger takes second in Ashenfelter 8K

Daniel Jackovino December 3, 2025 0 12
NUT-Hope Waves2

New bride gave ‘Waves of Hope’

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta November 25, 2025 0 57

LOCAL SPORTS

Underhill Field hosts CHS Ultimate Founder’s Day fun MAP-Founders Day24-C 1

Underhill Field hosts CHS Ultimate Founder’s Day fun

December 3, 2025 0 3
East Orange Campus HS football team ends great season with Thanksgiving Day win FOOT-EOvBAR52-C 2

East Orange Campus HS football team ends great season with Thanksgiving Day win

December 3, 2025 0 8
Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors B-SOCCER-NHSvBHS2 3

Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

December 2, 2025 0 53
Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause BOXING-Jingle Brawls II 4

Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

December 1, 2025 0 35

You may have missed

ART-Frozen3-C

Review: Paper Mill’s ‘Frozen’ is a beautiful, glittery, holiday spectacle

Debbie L. Hochberg December 3, 2025 0 4
MAP-Founders Day24-C

Underhill Field hosts CHS Ultimate Founder’s Day fun

Joe Ungaro December 3, 2025 0 3
WO-New Chief3-C

Outgoing chief described as professional, ethical, calm under pressure and respected

Editor December 3, 2025 0 3
WO-New Chief2-C

Township has new police chief

Editor December 3, 2025 0 10