Review: Paper Mill’s ‘Frozen’ is a beautiful, glittery, holiday spectacle

Holiday magic is on display at the Paper Mill Playhouse with its new production of Disney’s “Frozen.”

The show has incredible special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and a cast simply brimming over with talent.

Originally a 2013 animated film, “Frozen,” with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and book by Jennifer Lee begins with two young sisters, Elsa and Anna who are inseparable and love playing together. We soon learn Elsa has a magical ability to create ice and snow. Sadly, she is incapable of controlling this ability and accidentally harms her sister.

Although Anna healed, their kind parents, Queen Iduna played by Sherz Aletaha and King Agnarr played by Nathan Lucrezio, insist Elsa must stay separate from everyone and suppress her powers, lest she harm anyone else. The King and Queen are also concerned that the townspeople could find out about her abilities and think she is a monster.

Young Elsa and young Anna are played by Anjali Roa and Hazel Vogel respectively. Both of these young triple-threats have remarkable stage presence and are a delight.

The sisters stay isolated for years, but then one day the King and Queen set out on a journey in order to find a way to help Elsa control her powers.

Unfortunately, their journey ends tragically when their ship capsizes in a storm at sea. The sisters are forced to continue growing up separately – not to see each other again until Elsa comes of age and it is time for her to be crowned the Queen of their kingdom – Arendelle. The coronation is planned, and finally the doors of the castle are opened, people are allowed to enter, and Anna can see her sister again.

But that my friends is only the beginning. The story continues with Anna attempting to help Elsa – and Elsa resisting, afraid she will harm Anna or others in the process.

The adult Elsa, is played by veteran Broadway actress Mary Kate Morrissey, whose voice is other-worldly. When she sings “Let it Go” the signature song from “Frozen,” it brings down the house. Morrissey played the role of Elphaba in “Wicked” on Broadway. If you have no other reason to see this show, hearing Morrissey sing live in your own backyard is reason enough – she is captivating.

Grammy-nominated Samantha Williams playing the adult Anna also has a beautiful voice and the audience can feel her longing to regain the closeness she once had with her sister by helping her control her powers – eventually, even if it means risking her own life.

At the coronation, Elsa’s powers are accidentally revealed so she flees Arendelle and her emotions cause a permanent winter to descend upon the kingdom. Anna then begins to search for her sister – with some help from Kristoff, a gruff but kind-hearted mountain man she meets along the way, played by Daniel Yearwood and his dancing reindeer Sven played by actor/puppeteer Thomas Whitcomb.

During the coronation, Anna also meets Hans, played by Sam Gravitte, who appears to be a charming and handsome prince, but is he really? Trying very hard to avoid a spoiler here.

Seeing this production of “Frozen” with my daughter Faye, who was 13 when the movie first came out was an added bonus. It was fun discussing the show with her and one of her comments was

that Olaf the snowman was exactly like the Olaf in the movie. She said even his voice sounded the same. She loved that. Olaf is played by Todd Buonopane and accompanies Anna in her search for Elsa. Bunopane has many Broadway credits and is fantastic as Olaf.

The extraordinary sets by Timothy Mackabee – particularly the ice palace, sophisticated lighting by Ryan J. O’Gara, creative costumes by Colleen Grady, impressive choreography by Shea Sullivan, and the stellar cast, all work together to create this outstanding production.

Directed by Paige Price and originally directed on Broadway by Michael Grandage, “Frozen” has a large and super talented cast which includes, Albert Jennings, Badia Farha, Greg Mills, Mark Price, Graham Stevens, Jasmine Bassham, Maggie Gidden, Drin Gonzales,, Beau Harmon, Dakota Hoar, Fiona Claire Huber, Albert Jennings, Ryan Lambert, Carina-Kay Louchiey, Nathan Lucrezio, Happy McPartlin, Keven Ivey Morrison, Evelyn Peterson, Leah Platt, Ethan Saviet, Graham Stevens and Matthew Varvar.

If you would like a glittery, holiday spectacle filled with humor and talent, a beautiful message about the love of family, and a happy ending, then go see Disney’s “Frozen” at the Paper Mill Playhouse. It is playing through Jan. 11.

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry