Underhill Field hosts CHS Ultimate Founder’s Day fun

Underhill Field hosted a series of Founder’s Day events on Saturday, honoring the birthplace of Ultimate Frisbee. The day included clinics, a tournament, a spirited alumni versus current players game (pictured above), and a lot of socializing. There was a Sandwicheria food truck on site, a good number of fans in the bleachers and team merchandise including new disc designs created by Columbia High School students Jack Booker-Dodd (’26) and Neve Mahoney (’25) for sale.

