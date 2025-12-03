Outgoing chief described as professional, ethical, calm under pressure and respected

WEST ORANGE — Praise was pouring in this week for West Orange Police Chief James P. Abbott, who is retiring after more than 45 years of service.

Abbott has spent the last 28 years as chief of police and has overseen every division within the department. He is recognized as one of New Jersey’s most respected law enforcement executives.

“So, if the ultimate expectation of government is to keep us safe, then who better with 45 years of training, leadership and disciplined managerial experience than Chief Abbott; and to assume the responsibility to serve as the township’s business administrator,” Mayor Susan McCartney said. “There is no denying the fact that the chief is the first, most responsive individual to any situation or incident that occurs in our town and in our outlying communities. Chief, I am, we are, and will always be honored and blessed for your service. And because of your trusted leadership, your role model partnership and your friendship I think we’re going to be OK.”

Deputy Chief Matt Feula spoke of the Chief’s legacy.

“Chief Abbott has led this department with professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the safety of our community,” Feula said. “Under his leadership, we have grown stronger, more unified, and better prepared to face the challenges of our profession. He set high standards not only for the work we do, but for how we treat one another and the public. His belief in teamwork, accountability, and respect has shaped the culture of the West Orange Police Department in lasting ways.”

Jennifer Manzella, lifelong resident, friend and WOPD volunteer with the Domestic Violence Response Team and Operation Hope said, “Chief Abbott’s influence clearly extends far beyond the badge; it lives in the relationships he forged, the people he mentored, and the community he helped strengthen. Chief Abbott’s integrity, his calm presence during difficult moments, has earned deep respect over his 45 years of dedicated service. His influence clearly extends far beyond the badge.”

Abbott was appointed to the West Orange Police Department in 1980. He rose quickly through the ranks and assumed leadership of the agency in January 1997. The record reflects his appointment ushered in a new era of strong departmental morale, innovation, and community partnership.

Under Abbott the WOPD launched several groundbreaking initiatives that gained statewide and national recognition. He designed and implemented the Volunteer Civilian Domestic Violence Response Team and established two community-based police substations in West Orange. These subsequently served as models for community policing across New Jersey. He also championed the development of a nationally acclaimed School Resource Officer program.

During his tenure, the WOPD earned distinction as a Flagship Agency by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., reflecting the department’s commitment to transparency and professionalism.

In addition, Abbott played a significant role in shaping law enforcement policy at both the state and national levels. In 2006, he was appointed to the New Jersey Death Penalty Study Commission, where he cast a historic vote in favor of abolishing capital punishment. His expertise and perspective have led to numerous interviews, legislative testimony in New Jersey and Maryland, and invitations to participate in panel discussions across Europe, Dubai, and Washington, D.C.

Abbott’s influence has long reaching effects and extends police training standards statewide. In 2010, he was appointed to the New Jersey Police Training Commission, where he continues to serve as a state commissioner, helping guide the professional development, accountability, and readiness of New Jersey’s law enforcement officers.

