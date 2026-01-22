Build up your finances and start 2026 STRONG!

Proponent Federal Credit Union can help with fresh offers.

If it’s been a while since you’ve looked at your rates and payments for credit cards and loans, Proponent Federal Credit Union is ready to help you save – and give you $50 for attending a Start Fresh Loan Program appointment!

Here’s how our Start Fresh Loan Program works.

Download and fill out our form or gather your loan and credit card statements from other financial institutions.

Schedule your appointment and bring the form or statements with you.

We’ll review your debts and see how much you can save.

At the end of your appointment, we’ll deposit $50 into your Membership Account.*

Here is just one of Proponent’s affordable benefits that can help you pay down debts with one monthly payment.

DEBT CONSOLIDATION LOAN – Borrow up to $20,000 at rates as low as 8.99% APR** and NO APPLICATION FEE. Apply using promo code CONSOLIDATE

About Proponent Federal Credit Union

Proponent is one of the largest federally insured New Jersey-based Credit Unions. We are a not-for-profit, local alternative to for-profit banks. Our earnings are reinvested to improve our products, services, and the overall experience of those who bank with us.

*Membership eligibility required. Offer valid when a Proponent Member schedules and attends an appointment at a Proponent Member Center or phone appointment AND brings non-Proponent credit card and/or loan statements OR completes a Debt Review Worksheet. $50 will be deposited into Members’ share account by end of day of the appointment date. Maximum of one $50 payout per appointment & within a 12-month period per member. Proponent may withdraw offer at any time without notice. Offer expires 03/31/2026.

**APR = Annual Percentage Rate. All loans are subject to credit approval. Rate as low as 8.99% is available to all members with a credit score of 670 or higher from a credit bureau of the Credit Union’s choice. Loan amount may vary due to an individual’s credit worthiness. Maximum loan amount is $20,000. Example monthly payment for a $20,000 loan at 8.99% APR for 60 months would be $415.16. All loan proceeds will be used to pay off non-Proponent loans or debts. Promotion length is at the discretion of the Credit Union. Offer expires 03/31/2026. Promo Code CONSOLIDATE required.

