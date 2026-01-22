Build up your finances and start 2026 STRONG!
Proponent Federal Credit Union can help with fresh offers.
If it’s been a while since you’ve looked at your rates and payments for credit cards and loans, Proponent Federal Credit Union is ready to help you save – and give you $50 for attending a Start Fresh Loan Program appointment!
Here’s how our Start Fresh Loan Program works.
- Download and fill out our form or gather your loan and credit card statements from other financial institutions.
- Schedule your appointment and bring the form or statements with you.
- We’ll review your debts and see how much you can save.
- At the end of your appointment, we’ll deposit $50 into your Membership Account.*
Here is just one of Proponent’s affordable benefits that can help you pay down debts with one monthly payment.
DEBT CONSOLIDATION LOAN – Borrow up to $20,000 at rates as low as 8.99% APR** and NO APPLICATION FEE. Apply using promo code CONSOLIDATE
Click here for eligibility information.
About Proponent Federal Credit Union
Proponent is one of the largest federally insured New Jersey-based Credit Unions. We are a not-for-profit, local alternative to for-profit banks. Our earnings are reinvested to improve our products, services, and the overall experience of those who bank with us.
Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram for updates!
*Membership eligibility required. Offer valid when a Proponent Member schedules and attends an appointment at a Proponent Member Center or phone appointment AND brings non-Proponent credit card and/or loan statements OR completes a Debt Review Worksheet. $50 will be deposited into Members’ share account by end of day of the appointment date. Maximum of one $50 payout per appointment & within a 12-month period per member. Proponent may withdraw offer at any time without notice. Offer expires 03/31/2026.
**APR = Annual Percentage Rate. All loans are subject to credit approval. Rate as low as 8.99% is available to all members with a credit score of 670 or higher from a credit bureau of the Credit Union’s choice. Loan amount may vary due to an individual’s credit worthiness. Maximum loan amount is $20,000. Example monthly payment for a $20,000 loan at 8.99% APR for 60 months would be $415.16. All loan proceeds will be used to pay off non-Proponent loans or debts. Promotion length is at the discretion of the Credit Union. Offer expires 03/31/2026. Promo Code CONSOLIDATE required.