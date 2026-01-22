West Orange HS girls indoor track team wins Essex County Relays title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls indoor track and field team won the team title at the Essex County Relays on Jan. 14 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The 4×200-meter team (1:43.40) and the 4×400-meter relay (4:14.76) took first place.

The distance medley relay team (13:31.79) took second place in 13:31.79.

The sprint medley relay team (4:23.67) took third place in 4:23.67

The 4×800-meter relay team took fifth place in 10:39.05.

In the high jump, Jasmyne Parker took second place at 33 feet, 8.25 inches, while Love Appolon was 13th at 28-5.75.

On the boys’ side for WOHS, the 4×400-meter relay team took second place in 3:26.78; the distance medley relay team took third place in 11:33.05; and the shuttle hurdle relay team took fifth place in 33.28.

The WOHS girls team took second place overall in the team standings at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 State Relays on Jan. 17 at the Orthopaedics Sports Complex in Toms River.

The Mountaineers had 24 points, one point ahead of Hunterdon Central, and 13 points behind winner Hunterdon Central.

The 4×200 relay took first place in 1:43.90 and the 4×400 relay took second place in 4:09.08. In the shot put, Parker took fourth place at 34-4.25 and Appolon was 21st at 29-1.

On the boys’ side, WOHS was eighth overall in the team standings.

The 4×400 relay was third in 3:32.93. The 4×200 relay was fourth 1:34.39.

