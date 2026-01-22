Columbia HS boys basketball team topples East Side, Central

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated Newark East Side and Newark Central, before losing to Millburn, to move to a 9-4 record on the season.

Senior guard Javyon Rogers scored 25 points and 17 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a 58-47 home win over East Side on Jan. 13. Junior guard Matthew Synsmir had 12 points; junior guard Zach Alexander had nine; and junior guard Liam Ayers, junior guard Nate Kirby, junior guard Justin Carpenter and senior Joshua Pierre each had three. Kirby also had seven rebounds.

Kirby had a strong performance with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the 62-50 win at Newark Central on Jan. 15. Synsmir also was dominant with 16 points. Ayers had six points, six rebounds and three assists. Alexander also had six points with four assists and two rebounds. Junior Leo Kraft and Carpenter each had three points. Junior Dylan Gilyard had two points and grabbed five rebounds. Junior Zachary Wanex added two points.

The Cougars lost to Millburn 63-54 on Jan. 17 at CHS. Rogers had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. Zach Alexander had 16 points and three assists. Kirby had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Synsmir scored four points and added two steals. Ayers had two rebounds and three assists.

The following are CHS upcoming games:

Jan. 22: West Side, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24: at East Orange Campus, 1 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Caldwell, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3: Newark Collegiate Academy, 7 p.m.

