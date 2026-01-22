Columbia HS indoor track teams impress at county and state relay

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls indoor track and field team gave good efforts at the Essex County Relays on Jan. 14 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The boys team took sixth place overall in the team standings among the 15 scoring teams. The girls team tied for seventh place overall among the 15 scoring teams.

On the boys’ side, the 4×800-meter relay team took first place in 8 minutes, 08.19 seconds. The runners are junior Julius Marshall, senior Christian Caravetta senior Leo Klint and junior Levi Taber-Kewene.

The shuttle hurdle relay team took fourth place in 32.98 seconds. The team comprised senior Landon Finlay, senior Jasiel Phair, junior Jack Booker-Dodd and senior Nate Wack.

Sophomore Samuel Berlin, senior Aidan Lyons, sophomore Ethan Hart and junior Dominic Simonetti comprised the distance medley relay team that took sixth place in 11:39.21.

In the shot put, junior Ike Bradburd took second place at 46 feet, 6.25 seconds and senior Melvyn Latham was 32nd at 29-1.75.

On the girls’ side, the 4×800-meter relay team took first place in 10:05.53, comprising senior Gwendolyn Butkus, sophomore Lucy Deiboldt, junior Elizabeth Leahy and senior Kendall Waite.

The 4×400 relay took second place in 4:17.16, comprising Butkus, junior Tatiana Pilet, junior Sydney Kwan and Waite.

Kwan, sophomore Cavan Illingworth, senior Anna Cooper and junior Kuylyn Latney comprised the 4×200 relay that took fifth place in 1:49.62.

Freshman Niko Reese, Cooper, freshman Cecily Taber-Kewene and sophomore Amalia Mullen comprised the distance medley relay that took fifth place in 14:08.70.

In the shot put, freshman Kesari Tennant was sixth at 30-8.75 and sophomore Brooklyn Green-McFarlin was 20th at 24-2.5.

The CHS teams also had good showings at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s State Group 4 Relays on Jan. 17 at the Rothman Orthopaedics Complex in Toms River.

On the boys’ side, the distance medley relay took third place in 10:53.41, comprising Klint, sophomore Tommy Walmsley, Marshall and Taber-Kewene. In the shot put, Bradburd was 17th at 44-2.

For the girls, the distance medley relay was ninth in 13:17.45. The runners are Butkus, Pilet, Leahy and Waite.

Tennant was 17th in the shot put at 29-6.

