IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball team won three straight games, defeating Livingston, Science Park and Newark Central to improve to 4-8.

Senior Jazmir Taylor scored 11 points to lead to a 44-43 home win over Livingston on Jan. 13.

IHS defeated Science Park 72-61 on Jan. 15 at Science Park in Newark.

The Blue Knights defeated Newark Central 64-33 on Jan. 17 at IHS. Senior Jayden Bermudez had 20 points with two three-pointers and five assists; Taylor had 19 points with three three-pointers; sophomore Christian St. Claire had eight points; and sophomore Jordan Goodridge had seven points, five rebounds and three assists.

The following are IHS upcoming games:

Feb. 3: at Orange, 4 p.m.

Feb. 5: Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Feb. 10: at Livingston, 4 p.m.

