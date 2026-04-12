Races for council, mayor in May

April 12, 2026

Author's Other Posts

East Orange takes aim at illegal housing in basements and attics EO-SNAP Cuts15-C

East Orange takes aim at illegal housing in basements and attics

April 8, 2026 17
Library receives national award MAP-library transform1

Library receives national award

April 8, 2026 14
West Orange HS softball team plans fundraiser LOGO-WO

West Orange HS softball team plans fundraiser

April 8, 2026 28
Essex/Union County Entertainment Calendar ART-MARIZA-C

Essex/Union County Entertainment Calendar

April 8, 2026 46

Related Stories

WO-TEEEM Project1-C
3 minutes read

Students practice empathy and learn about entrepreneurship

Cynthia Cumming April 8, 2026 2
GR-Easter Hunt6-C
2 minutes read

Carteret Park hosts annual egg hunt

Daniel Jackovino April 8, 2026 34
EO-SNAP Cuts15-C
4 minutes read

East Orange takes aim at illegal housing in basements and attics

Editor April 8, 2026 17
MAP-library transform1
3 minutes read

Library receives national award

Editor April 8, 2026 14
EO-Egg Search13-C
1 minute read

Photo Gallery: Orange hosts egg hunt on Central Field

Joe Ungaro April 8, 2026 18
ART-MARIZA-C
8 minutes read

Essex/Union County Entertainment Calendar

Editor April 8, 2026 46

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS senior Gabe O’Brien is honored to surpass program’s all-time goals mark B-LACROSSE-CHS O'Brien1 1

Columbia HS senior Gabe O’Brien is honored to surpass program’s all-time goals mark

April 9, 2026 26
Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team victorious in success in Florida B-LAX-GR Florida 2

Glen Ridge HS boys lacrosse team victorious in success in Florida

April 8, 2026 22
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week LOGO-SHP 3

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team splits two games during the week

April 8, 2026 24
Jace Loeb leads Ridgers baseball in season-opening victory LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

Jace Loeb leads Ridgers baseball in season-opening victory

April 8, 2026 28

You may have missed

IRV-Town Hall-C
5 minutes read

Races for council, mayor in May

Editor April 8, 2026 1
WO-TEEEM Project1-C
3 minutes read

Students practice empathy and learn about entrepreneurship

Cynthia Cumming April 8, 2026 2
GR-Easter Hunt6-C
2 minutes read

Carteret Park hosts annual egg hunt

Daniel Jackovino April 8, 2026 34
EO-SNAP Cuts15-C
4 minutes read

East Orange takes aim at illegal housing in basements and attics

Editor April 8, 2026 17