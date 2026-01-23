ORANGE/EAST ORANGE CAMPUS, NJ — Freshman Neveah Holmes scored 30 points to lead the Orange High School girls basketball team to a 61-53 win over East Orange Campus High School in the annual OHS’ MLK Showcase on Jan. 19.

Holmes also had four rebounds, four steals and two assists. Junior Phoenix Fraser had 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks; and junior Soukeinatou Sacko had eight points and nine rebounds for the OHS Tornadoes, who won their third straight to improve to 6-4 on the season. EOCHS moved to 4-5.

In earlier action, the Tornadoes defeated St. Vincent Academy 64-44 on Jan. 13 in Newark. Holmes had 22 points, 10 steals, eight assists and seven rebounds. Fraser had 20 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and four steals. Sacko had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Holmes had 19 points, seven steals and five rebounds in the 49-43 home win over Technology on Jan. 17. Fraser had 12 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Sacko had nine points and eight rebounds. Freshman Ryhan Mansock had six points and senior Kayla McPherson had two points, five rebounds and three assists.

EOCHS lost at North Star Academy 44-38 on Jan. 13 in Newark. Senior Ariana McKinnon had a game-high 23 points for the Jaguars.

Senior Kerla Mathurin had eight points and freshman Syreeta Flood had six.

The Jaguar lost at Millburn 54-42 on Jan. 15. McKinnon scored 26 points with six rebounds and six assists. Flood had 11 points and eight rebounds. Mathurin grabbed 12 rebounds and added three points.

The Jaguars defeated Newark Central 42-35 on Jan. 17 at EOCHS. McKinnon had 18 points and Mathurin had 12 points.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor

