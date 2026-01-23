WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School girls basketball team had its nine-game winning streak snapped with a tough loss to Caldwell 55-51 on Jan. 13 at Caldwell.

Senior guard London Caldwell had 16 points, sophomore guard Taraji Muhammad had 10, junior guard Rhyann Watt contributed nine, junior Kennedy Curry added eight and senior guard Jordyn Batts had four.

The Mountaineers then lost to DePaul at the Jarel Lowery Showcase at Paterson Eastside on Jan. 19 to move to an 11-3 record. Watt had 27 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two rebounds; and Caldwell had 14 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. The following are WOHS upcoming games:

Jan. 24: at Bayonne, 11 a.m.

Jan. 27: Linden, 4 p.m.

Feb. 1: at Plainfield, 4 p.m.

Feb. 3: Glen Ridge, 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of WOHS Sports Media Association

