BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys indoor track and field team finished fourth overall in the team standings out of 15 scoring teams at the Essex County Relays on Jan. 14 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The BHS girls team finished tied for 11th overall out of 15 scoring teams.

For the BHS boys, the shuttle hurdle relay team took third place in 32.41 seconds, the 4×200-meter relay took third place in 1 minute, 32.39 seconds; the 4×400 relay took seventh in 3:33.58; the sprint medley relay took sixth in 3:47.32; the 4×800 relay was fifth in 8:42.11; and the distance medley relay was fourth in 11:34.80. In the high jump, Lennox McPherson-Abrams was fifth at 5 feet, 10 inches; and fellow senior Zaid Hamdam was 24th at 5-0.

In the shot put, junior Jo’elle Urdanivia took first place at 52 feet, 2.5 inches; and senior Shane Fernandez took fourth place at 43-7.75.

On the girls’ side, the shuttle hurdle relay team was sixth in 39.93; the 4×400 relay was third in 4:53.11; the sprint medley relay was fourth in 4:33.70; and the 4×200 was seventh at 1:51.33. In the shot put, Thalia Bell took third place at 33-0.75 and fellow senior Keira Sokoli was 18th at 24-4.5.

The BHS teams competed at the New Jersey State interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 4 State Relays on Jan. 17 at the Rothman Orthopaedics Complex in Toms River.

The boys took 13th in the shuttle hurdle relay in 33.76 and took 12th place in the 4400 relay in 3:38.70.

