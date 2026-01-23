Seton Hall Prep wrestling team competes at Escape the Rock tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep wrestling team traveled to Holland, Pa., to participate in the Escape the Rock Tournament at Council Rock South High School. The Pirates sent 13 wrestlers to the tournament.

The tournament was cut short to one day due to the impending snowstorm.

SHP senior Joe Viola had a 2-2 record in the tournament.

The following SHP wrestlers went 1-1: senior Andre Morero, junior Tyler Yildiz, sophomore Michael Pocius, senior Kevin Rafferty, senior Rocco Salerno and freshman Noah Hernandez.

Junior Preston Nitche went 1-2; seniors Brandon Papa and Lorenzo Palescandolo each went 0-1; and senior August Katz, freshman William Jayden Ratz and sophomore Maksim Marrero each went 0-2.

The Pirates defeated West Essex 41-22 on Jan. 14 to improve their record to 9-2 on the season.

The 50th Essex County Wrestling Tournament was scheduled to take place at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Jan. 21-22. The Pirates are seeking their 12th ECT title, including a fourth in a row and ninth in the past 10 years. Salerno will be seeking his fourth ECT title and Morero his third ECT title. The Pirates have two other wrestlers who have captured four titles: Lou Mascola (2008-2011) and Angelo DiLeo (2002-2005). Five Pirates have won three titles: Salerno (2023-2025), Anthony Pellegrino (2023-2025), Carlo Vanvolkenburgh (2022-2024), Larry Melchionda (2018-2020) and Brenden Calas (2011-2013).

