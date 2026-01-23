Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team tops West Essex

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Ryan Law had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and senior Liam Feder also had 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 63-39 win at West Essex on Jan. 15 in North Caldwell.

Senior Liam Conney scored seven points, senior Luke Renoff and junior Jayraj Pasricha each had five, senior Jacob Javier scored four, and seniors Matthew McCormack and Charles Loeb each scored three.

The Ridgers lost to Ridgewood 55-52 on Jan. 17 at Ridgewood. Law had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Javier had 14 points. Feder had 12, Renoff had five, Pasricha had three, and Cooney and McCormack each had two. Glen Ridge moved to 6-5 on the season.

In earlier action, the Ridgers fell to North Star Academy 40-37 on Jan. 13 at GRHS. Law had 19 points, McCormack had 10, Javier had six and Feder added two.

The following are GRHS upcoming games:

Jan. 22: University, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: Passaic County Tech, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 26: Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

Jan. 27: at Science Park, 4 p.m.

