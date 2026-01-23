Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins four matches during week

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team won four matches last week to raise its record to 11-3 on the season.

The Pirates defeated Millburn 7-0 on Jan. 12. Their top bowlers were freshman Logan Williams, 235, 214; and senior Riley Gnecco, 247, 215, 207.

SHP defeated Kinnelon 5-2 on Jan. 14. Their top bowlers were freshman Matthew Radulic, 236; Williams, 268; junior Joey Maiella, 209, 210; and Gnecco, 212, 212, 234.

The Pirates defeated Caldwell 7-0 on Jan. 15. Their top bowlers were Gnecco, 235, 212, 257 for a 704 series; and junior Kyle Boyle, 211

SHP defeated Nutley 7-0 on Jan. 16. Their top bowlers were Maiella, 214, 224; Gnecco, 237, 226; and Boyle, 226.

The Essex County Tournament was scheduled to take place at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover, with the team portion on Jan. 20 and the individual final on Jan. 22.

