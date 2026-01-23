Columbia HS girls basketball team surges to fourth straight wins

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated Montclair, Newark Central and Nutley to extend its winning streak to four games and improved to 10-3 on the season.

Junior JoJo Yarde had 19 points, 17 rebounds, eight steals and six assists to power the Cougars to a 52-32 win over Montclair on Jan. 13 at Montclair. Junior Gabriella Ervin had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists; and junior Myla Defreitas had 10 points for the Cougars.

Senior Chioma Okafor had 17 points and Ervin had 15 in the 66-37 home win over Newark Central on Jan. 15. Yarde had 12 points, senior Anabel MacGuire had 10, senior Sara Marley had five and Defreitas had four.

The Cougars defeated Nutley 73-38 on Jan. 17 at Nutley. Yarde had 21 points, Defreitas had 17 points with two three-pointers and sophomore Lanyah Campbell had nine points. MacGuire had eight points. Ervin scored seven points, senior Annabelle Nelson scored six and Okafor had three points.

The following are CHS upcoming games:

Jan. 22: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: Dayton, 1 p.m.

Jan. 27: Verona, 7 p.m.

