June B. Miller (née Sims), 85 of Bloomfield, New Jersey passed away on January 19, 2026. Born on August 12, 1940, June was a devout Christian and a member of the Brookdale Baptist Church in Bloomfield.

June was predeceased by her devoted son, Russell Miller, a Bloomfield fireman; her mother and father, Madeline (Sylvest) and Russell Sims; her sister Doris Greeley (Sims) and brother-in-law, Charles Greeley; and brother, Warren Sims. She is survived by her devoted son, Stephen Miller of Bloomfield, and her grandchildren, Madeline and Christopher Miller.

June devoted her time raising her two boys, reading her bible and sharing her faith with friends. She served as an executive legal secretary faithfully for 40 years before retiring from the law firm of Stryker, Tams & Dill in Newark. The highlight of her career, which she loved sharing, was taking a phone call from the White House, when President Reagan called to inform her boss that he was being nominated for a federal court judgeship. The legal field gave her so much joy and purpose, something she deeply missed during her later years.

June was the biggest fan of her son, who is a singer-songwriter musician, Stevie Rock. One of the greatest joys of her life was watching him perform and listening to his songs. She enjoyed taking long rides, going to diners, and her many pets. She was very active with animal rescue and loved all the many dogs and cats she cared for throughout her life.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, as she would always say, “Bye for now!”

There will be a celebration of life gathering at a future date to honor her.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

