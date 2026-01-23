January 24, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Madeline Carol Carola OBIT-PHOTO-Madeline-C.-Carola-285x369.webp

Madeline Carol Carola

January 19, 2026 0 46
Donna L. DeAngelis OBIT-PHOTO-Donna-DeAngelis-285x370.webp

Donna L. DeAngelis

January 12, 2026 0 81
Peter Jemas OBIT-PHOTO-Peter-Jemas-285x370.webp

Peter Jemas

January 12, 2026 0 84
AUGUST D. VAN OSCH

AUGUST D. VAN OSCH

January 7, 2026 0 115

Related Stories

OBIT-PHOTO-Madeline-C.-Carola-285x369.webp
3 minutes read

Madeline Carol Carola

Obituaries Editor January 19, 2026 0 46
OBIT-PHOTO-Donna-DeAngelis-285x370.webp
1 minute read

Donna L. DeAngelis

Obituaries Editor January 12, 2026 0 81
OBIT-PHOTO-Peter-Jemas-285x370.webp
3 minutes read

Peter Jemas

Obituaries Editor January 12, 2026 0 84
1 minute read

AUGUST D. VAN OSCH

Obituaries Editor January 7, 2026 0 115
OBIT-PHOTO-William-C.-Bretz-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

William Conrad Bretz, Sr.

Obituaries Editor January 5, 2026 0 83
OBIT-PHOTO-Allan-J.-Genuario-285x370.webp
2 minutes read

Alan J. Genuario

Obituaries Editor January 5, 2026 0 89

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS girls basketball team surges to fourth straight wins LOGO-CHS Columbia 1

Columbia HS girls basketball team surges to fourth straight wins

January 20, 2026 0 11
Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins four matches during week LOGO-SHP-Pirate 2

Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins four matches during week

January 20, 2026 0 13
Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team tops West Essex LOGO-Glen-Ridge 3

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team tops West Essex

January 20, 2026 0 10
Seton Hall Prep wrestling team competes at Escape the Rock tourney LOGO-SHP-Pirate 4

Seton Hall Prep wrestling team competes at Escape the Rock tourney

January 20, 2026 0 12

You may have missed

MAP-Foundation Grants5-C
5 minutes read

Maplewood Foundation celebrates, gives grants

Editor January 21, 2026 0 6
OBIT-PHOTO-June-Miller-285x369.webp
2 minutes read

June B. Miller

Obituaries Editor January 23, 2026 0 5
LOGO-CHS Columbia
1 minute read

Columbia HS girls basketball team surges to fourth straight wins

Joe Ragozzino January 20, 2026 0 11
LOGO-SHP-Pirate
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep bowling team wins four matches during week

Jeff Goldberg January 20, 2026 0 13