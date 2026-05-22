Bloomfield HS boys volleyball team triumphs

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield High School boys volleyball team defeated Belleville 25-15, 21-25, 25-19 on May 13 at BHS for its fourth win in a row. It was just Belleville’s third loss of the season, as it moved to 16-3.

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Junior John Follante had 15 kills, senor Tajay Gentles had 13 kills and junior Matthew Sagbay Hernandez had 35 assists, seven digs and three blocks to lead the Bengals. Senior Pedro Herrera had five kills, four blocks and seven digs; and senior Alessandro Barrionuevo had four kills, six blocks and five digs.

The win streak ended two days later, as the Bengals lost at East Orange Campus 25-18, 25-20. BHS then lost at Hunterdon Central 25-9, 25-16 on May 16, to move to 9-16 on the season. The Bengals will gear up for the state tournament that begins May 27.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Belleville

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