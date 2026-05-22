West Orange HS baseball team enjoys four-game winning streak

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School baseball team defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy twice and Bloomfield to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 16-7 on the season.

WOHS defeated MKA 8-6 on May 12. Senior Liam Ramos had two singles and two RBIs; senior Jay Stevenson homered and drove in three runs, and juniors Nicholas Riley and Jordan Rothseid each had a single and an RBI.

The Mountaineers defeated MKA 8-3 on May 14 at home. Senor Jay Stevenson had a single, a double and two RBIs; senior Jack Pimm had two singles; and senior Jordan Jackson and Rothseid each had a single and an RBI. Pimm went the distance on the mound, allowing three runs on four hits and five walks, striking out four.

Sophomore Aidan Ackerman went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, senior Jordan Jackson went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs, Stevenson went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and senior Shep Stevenson, Jay’s twin brother, went 2-for-3 with two runs to lead the Mountaineers to a 17-5 win at Bloomfield on May 15.

Shep Stevenson allowed one run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts over four innings for the win.

The Mountaineers, seeded fourth, will host No. 13 seed Kearny in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, May 27. The winner will face the winner of No. 5 seed Fair Lawn and No. 12 seed Clifton in the quarterfinal round on Friday, May 29.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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