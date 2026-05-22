Irvington HS track standout Sharifa Trocard wins 800m at sectional

IRVINGTON — For the second straight season, Sharifa Trocard won the 800-meter run to lead the Irvington High School girls track and field team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state championships, Friday and Saturday, May 15-16, at Ridge High School in Basking Ridge.

Trocard, a senior, ran 2 minutes, 18.09 seconds, taking first place in a field of 42 runners.

Trocard also took second place in the 400-meter dash in 56.41 seconds, out of 43 runners.

On the boys’ side, sophomore Dashawn Page took third place in the 110-meter hurdles in 15.08, his twin brother, sophomore Jaquan Page, took sixth place in 15.66, and sophomore O’Neil Henderson was seventh 15.69 to lead the IHS Blue Knights.

In the 400-meter hurdles, senior Joiner Ilys took fifth place in 56.57 and Jaquan Page took seventh in 57.13.

The 4×100-meter relay team took sixth place in 44.15.

Henderson took second place in the triple jump at 46 feet, 5.5 inches and he took seventh place in the long jump at 21 feet, 9 inches.

Junior Leonidas Williams took fourth place in the 100-meter dash in 11.20.

The boys and girls teams each finished 10th in their respective team standings. Ridge won both the boys and girls team titles.

The top six finishers in each event qualified for the NJSIA’s Group 4 state championships, Friday and Saturday, May 29-30, at Franklin High School in Somerset.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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