BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School softball team defeated Secaucus and Belleville in consecutive games to improve to 12-14 on the season.

Sophomore Gabriella Bartley went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs; and senior Samantha Ramos went 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Bengals to a 14-7 win at Secaucus on May 14. Junior Olivia Mosquera went 3-for-4 and senior Abigail Dawson had a single and a triple.

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BHS defeated Belleville 11-1 on May 16 at Clarks Pond South in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Junior Teagan Weber went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, three RBIs and three runs; Bartley went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run; senior Janissa Soto went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run; senior Carlie Mugnone walked twice and scored two runs; and Dawson had a single and an RBI. Mugnone pitched a six-inning, five-hitter with five strikeouts.

In earlier action, BHS lost to West Orange 12-2 on May 12 in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Sophomore Julia Miller, junior Alyssa Haag and Mosquera each had a single. Haag also had an RBI.

The Bengals lost to Montclair Kimberley Academy 4-1 on May 13 at Clarks Pond South. Miller had two singles. Haag had a single and an RBI.

BHS, seeded eighth, will host No. 9 seed West Orange in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, May 26. The winner will face the winner of No. 1 seed Morris Knolls and No. 16 seed Hackensack in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 28.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Belleville

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