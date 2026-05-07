Bloomfield HS softball team advances in ECT

BLOOMFIELD — The 11th-seeded Bloomfield High School softball team defeated No. 22 seed Barringer and upset No. 6 seed Cedar Grove to advance to the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals.

Bloomfield rolled to a 17-2 win over Barringer in the first round on Wednesday, April 29, at Clarks Pond South. Sophomore Jasmine Caylor went 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, and sophomore Gabriella Bartley and junior Alyssa Haag each had a double and two RBIs to lead the Bengals.

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BHS defeated Cedar Grove 9-6 in the second round on Friday, May 1, at Cedar Grove. Junior Teagan Weber went 2-for-5 with an RBI, Bartley went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and senior Samantha Ramos had a single and two RBI for the Bengals. Freshman Casey Lardner struck out seven for the win.

The Bengals, who improved to 9-9 on the season, will visit No. 3 seed Caldwell in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 9, at 10 a.m. The winner between Bloomfield and Caldwell will face the winner between No. 2 seed Columbia and No. 7 seed Livingston in the semifinals at Seton Hall University’s Ivy Hill Park on Friday, May 15.

The Bengals lost at West Essex 7-1 on Monday, April 27, in a Super Essex Conference game in North Caldwell. Bartley had a single and an RBI. The loss ended the team’s five-game winning streak.

Bloomfield lost to Park Ridge 5-3 on Thursday, April 30, in an independent game at Clarks Pond South. Ramos went 2-for-4, Bartley and Lardner each went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and senior Abigail Dawson went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bloomfield vs. Barringer (Essex County Tournament)

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