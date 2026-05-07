Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in the ECT

GLEN RIDGE — The two-time defending champion Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team received the No. 1 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers, who received a first-round bye, were scheduled to host No. 9 seed Livingston in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, May 5, after press time. If they won, the Ridges will host either No. 4 seed West Essex or No. 5 seed Verona in the semifinals on Thursday, May 7. The final is Saturday, May 9, at Livingston at 4:30 p.m. Montclair Kimberley Academy is the No. 2 seed.

Senior Addison Townson had three goals and three assists, and junior Claudia Brennan also scored three goals to lead the Ridgers to an 11-5 home win over Northern Highlands on Tuesday, April 28. Senior Grace Sutton had two goals and senior Cali Sweet had one goal and one assist. Sophomore Sydney Medlar made six saves.

Brennan had four goals and one assist, and Sutton also had four goals in the 9-7 home win over Morris Knolls on April 30. Townson added one goal and one assist. Medlar made six saves.

GRHS lost to Summit 11-8 on May 2 at Watsessing Park to move to 6-4 on the season, ending its five-game winning streak. Brennan scored three goals. Townson had two goals. Sophomore Olivia Torrisi and Sutton each had a goal and an assist. Freshman Paige McCormack added one goal.

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