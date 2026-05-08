Seton Hall Prep golf team wins 21st ECT title

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep golf team captured its 21st Essex County Tournament title and the first since 2018 on Monday, April 27, at Hendricks Field Golf Club in Belleville. It was also their 14th under head coach Kevin Williams since he took over as the head coach in 2000.

Sophomore Lukas Devries shot a 69 and finished in second place. Other contributors to the Pirates’ title were senior Nash DePaul, 72; junior Preston Nitche, 74; senior Alex Ocejo, 75; and senior Evan Frey, 76.

Williams said, “We have been playing solid in tournaments all season. Today, we had all five guys place in the top 21. We spoke about avoiding big numbers on the scorecard and for the most part we did that today. Our tournament experience and playing a tough schedule definitely helped today. We have been posting good scores all season. Hopefully, we can keep it going.”

The Pirates defeated Glen Ridge 160-168 on Tuesday, April 28, behind DePaul, 37; and Frey, 40.

The next day, they defeated West Essex 152-156, behind Nitche, 37; Ocejo, 38; Devries 38; and Frey, 39.

The Pirates defeated Livingston 162-170 on Thursday, April 30, behind Frey, 40; DePaul, 40; and Ocejo, 40; to improve their record to 7-3 on the season.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

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