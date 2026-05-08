May 8, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Seton Hall Prep baseball team advances to Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals .jpg

Seton Hall Prep baseball team advances to Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals

May 6, 2026 14
Seton Hall Prep track team wins county relays title TRACK-SHPcountyrelays

Seton Hall Prep track team wins county relays title

May 6, 2026 18
Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.) B-LAX-SHP Chaminade

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.)

May 6, 2026 30
Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays

April 29, 2026 49

Related Stories

LOGO-WO
2 minutes read

West Orange HS baseball team advances to GNT quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino May 6, 2026 13
.jpg
3 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep baseball team advances to Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals

Jeff Goldberg May 6, 2026 14
TRACK-SHPcountyrelays
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep track team wins county relays title

Jeff Goldberg May 6, 2026 18
LOGO-WO
1 minute read

West Orange HS girls flag football team improves to 8-0

Joe Ragozzino May 6, 2026 26
B-LAX-SHP Chaminade
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep lacrosse team drops tough 11-10 decision to Fairfield Prep (Conn.)

Jeff Goldberg May 6, 2026 30
LOGO-SHP
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep track team competes at Penn Relays

Jeff Goldberg April 29, 2026 49

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS softball team advances to ECT quarterfinals LOGO-GR Logo Original 1

Glen Ridge HS softball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

May 6, 2026 1
Seton Hall Prep golf team wins 21st ECT title GOLF-SHP team 2

Seton Hall Prep golf team wins 21st ECT title

May 6, 2026 2
Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in the ECT LOGO-GR Logo Original 3

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in the ECT

May 6, 2026 10
Bloomfield HS softball team advances in ECT SOFT-BHSvBARR1 4

Bloomfield HS softball team advances in ECT

May 7, 2026 14

You may have missed

LOGO-GR Logo Original
1 minute read

Glen Ridge HS softball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

Joe Ragozzino May 6, 2026 1
GOLF-SHP team
1 minute read

Seton Hall Prep golf team wins 21st ECT title

Jeff Goldberg May 6, 2026 2
LOGO-GR Logo Original
2 minutes read

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in the ECT

Joe Ragozzino May 6, 2026 10
SOFT-BHSvBARR1
2 minutes read

Bloomfield HS softball team advances in ECT

Joe Ragozzino May 7, 2026 14