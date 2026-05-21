Bloomfield Junior Bengals football has great year, teams gear up for playoffs

BLOOMFIELD — The Bloomfield Junior Bengals had record numbers of girls flag football participation this year. The program featured three 14U teams, two 12U teams and one 10U team. There were approximately 90 girls on three levels.

Out of the six teams, four will be playing in the New Jersey Suburban Youth Football League Girls Flag playoffs on Saturday, May 30, in Scotch Plains.

On the boys’ side, which plays 7-on-7, the Junior Bengals had one 10U team that won the NJSYFL spring 7-on-7 regular-season championship, going 11-1; two 12U teams that were both 6-1; and two 14U teams, one of which went 6-1 and the other went 7-0 and gained a top seed. All four teams will be playing in the NJSYFL 7-on-7 playoffs in Morristown on May 30.

The Junior Bengals will host both the girls and boys championships at Foley Field on June 6.

The Junior Bengals also would like to thank the Bloomfield High School girls flag players and BHS boys football members who gave of their time, helping and inspiring the young athletes as they learned the game.

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