Three candidates seeking election to the Maplewood Township Committee

Three people are seeking two seats on the Maplewood Township Committee in the vote that will take place on June 2.

The following is information, in the candidates own words, about their background, accomplishments and plans for the township committee. They appear in alphabetical order. Note they appear as one story here but also as separate stories on our site.

Name: Martin Ceperley

Education: BFA in Photojournalism, Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester NY MPS in Interactive Telecommunications, Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, New York NY

Family: Husband to Kelly Quirk and dad of three

Occupation: Software Engineer, Community Organizer, Multimedia Producer, Transportation Advocate

Service:

Maplewood Green Team Member

Former District Leader in Maplewood Democratic Committee

Co-founder SOMa Bike Bus

Legislative accomplishments:

Proposed and advocated for Maplewood’s first bike lanes on Parker Avenue & Prospect Street Helped bring the first EV charging stations to Maplewood

Goals for the township committee:

I am running for Maplewood Township Committee because I believe a more inclusive, affordable and accessible Maplewood is possible. I’m a dad of three and 15-year resident who co-founded SOMa Bike Bus and fought for Maplewood’s first bike lanes — now I’m ready to do more. I want to bring your voice to Town Hall, stand up to the Essex County establishment, and make our local government more accessible. I want to grow our tax base by supporting smart zoning and pedestrian-friendly streets that will make Newark Way, Springfield Ave, and Maplewood Village thrive. I will champion safety first on our roads with bike lanes, pedestrian safety, and expanded bus service including a “Swamp Trolley” restaurant loop linking our commercial districts. I want to expand affordable housing across every neighborhood, ensuring Maplewood grows inclusively and remains a community where all families can put down roots. I will protect every resident — Black and brown neighbors, Jewish and Muslim families, LGBTQ+ community — with real action, including pushing back against ICE overreach and anti-profiling measures.

Name: Vic DeLuca

Education: I earned a BA in social studies from Montclair State University (formerly Montclair State College) and took post graduate courses at Montclair in sociology.

Family: My wife, Janey, and I became first time homebuyers in Maplewood in 1994, buying a home in the Hilton neighborhood. My step-son, Mike Nuzzo, graduated from Columbia High School and lives in Houston with his wife and two children.

Occupation: I am retired after 40 plus years in the non-profit field. I was the director of the Newark-based, Ironbound Community Corporation, and then the president of the Jessie Smith Noyes Foundation in New York City.

Service:

Volunteer In Service to America (1974);

Maplewood Township Committee (1998—2003 & 2006-present)

Trustee, Maplewood Memorial Library

Member, Maplewood Planning Board

Member, Hilton Neighborhood Association Executive Board

Legislative accomplishments:

I am particularly proud of my efforts to keep Maplewood an inclusive and welcoming community and a desirable place to live and raise a family.

I’ve used my leadership position to advocate for social, racial, economic and environmental justice. I’ve worked to advance the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, protect immigrant families, fight for stronger gun safety laws, promote environmental sustainability, and protect reproductive freedoms. I’ve been an unrelenting voice against the destructive policies and actions of Donald Trump and his administration.

As Mayor, I expanded our civic centers, purchasing The Woodland, 1978 Arts Center, and the Senior Center, and getting the Springfield Avenue Gazebo built. I led the effort to revitalized Springfield Avenue, turning it from a dividing line in our community to a vibrant place for eating, shopping and services. South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum and I established the South Essex Fire Department, a shared service that is providing more timely, better and safer fire and emergency services to the residents of the two towns. And, one of my proudest accomplishments was the construction of our new state-of-the-art and beautiful library, a fossil-free building that is the only LEED Gold Certified public library in New Jersey.

Goals for the township committee:

I get things done and will continue to do so over the next three years. I know how Maplewood works and that experience matters. I have a clear vision for the future and will focus on the following:

Making sure our racial, cultural and economic diversity is maintained. As we develop as a community, we don’t want to inadvertently push out long-term residents, particularly African-American residents.

Upgrading our parks and playgrounds; including rebuilding the field and playground at DeHart Park and constructing an all-inclusive playground in Maplecrest Park.

Designing streets to better protect pedestrians and bicyclists and slowing traffic through stronger police enforcement and controls like four-way stops and speed humps.

Promoting Maplewood as a “food town” and exploring tourism opportunities, highlighting our rich history and the celebrations of our many cultures and traditions.

Improving communication with the public by better use of social media and an upgrade of the Township website.

Pressuring NJ Transit to deliver better and more reliable train service.

I will be responsive to the community and always put the best interests of Maplewood first.

Name: John T. Sullivan

Education: St. Peter’s College, Jersey City, bachelor of science in political science, 1997

Seton Hall Law School, Newark, Juris Doctorate, 2000

Family: John has been married to Lauren P. Sullivan for 25 years and together they have three daughters, Abby (Columbia High School, 2022 and Temple University, 2026), Annie (Columbia High School, 2024 and current Loyola Maryland student, Class of 2028) and Sarah (Columbia High School, Class of 2028). In addition, two enlightened yet sardonic goldfish, Sammy and Poppy, reside in their home and consider The Sullivans close family. John has lived in Maplewood for 25 years.

Occupation: Partner/Attorney at McElroy Deutsch, Morristown, NJ

Service:

Second Vice Chair of the Maplewood Democratic Committee

District Leader (D-12), Maplewood, NJ

Trustee of the Maplewood Foundation

Member of the Maplewood Planning Board

Executive Board Member of the Hilton Neighborhood Association

Community Volunteer including the Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry

Legislative accomplishments:

In 2022, prior to Andy Kim’s Senate race, John fought and won against the Essex County Democratic Party Bosses to reform the endorsement process for Township Committee Candidates and abolish the County Line in Maplewood. This restructuring ensures greater opportunity for more candidates to run for office and gives voters more choices.

Together with other community-minded neighbors, John championed safer streets by petitioning for and enacting the installment of four-way stop signs and speed humps as a solution to some of the more dangerous intersections and roads within the Hilton neighborhood.

Goals for the township committee:

John is prepared to solicit input from the community prior to approving or rejecting proposed projects that will impact all neighborhoods. He is committed to providing transparency and accountability throughout all processes and pledges to make himself accessible to those who seek answers.

John will work tirelessly to ensure that local businesses stay open and remain profitable. He will protect owners and their employees from government-imposed barriers and/or punitive measures.

John will continue his efforts to support our immigrant community and is poised to train Maplewood residents how to respond to ICE activity in the area. He is ready to establish safe spaces for individuals and families of those who have been targeted by ICE and assist them as they navigate unjust persecution.

John promises to advocate for the rights of all Maplewood residents regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or ethnicity including Senior citizens, disabled residents and our LGBTQ+ neighbors so that they may continue to feel welcome and safe in our community. His devotion to serving the underserved, undermined and overlooked remains paramount to his character, his campaign and his agenda.

His proposal for safer streets in Maplewood includes improving traffic patterns so pedestrians, cyclists and motorists are kept safe with better lighting, more crosswalks, reduction in speed limits, additional bike lanes and speed humps.

He is committed to protecting and adding green space in every neighborhood whilst simultaneously discussing, planning and enacting necessary maintenance and management.

John is passionate about fostering a renaissance at the Maplewood Library-Hilton Branch through infrastructure renovation and an increase in available services.

John will promote local artists, musicians and artisans of all ages so that their talents and wares are showcased in an exciting manner that reflects the vibrant diversity and energy of Maplewood.

Additionally, John intends to encourage young voter involvement in local politics which will guarantee that the future of Maplewood will flourish within the capable hands and minds of ensuing generations.

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