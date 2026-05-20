Mayor Tony Vauss and incumbent council members Darlene Brown, Anthony A. Vauss Jr., and Charnette Frederic all won reelection last week.

Vauss got 2,649, or 67%, of the 3,953 votes cast while challenger Paul Inman received 1,304 votes.

Among council candidates, Brown was the top vote getter with 2,490, or 24.19% of the total, followed by Council Member At-Large Anthony Vauss with 2,403, or 23.35%, and Council Member At-Large Charnette Frederic with 2,363, or 22.96%.

Ruth Baptiste was the top challenger at 1,136 votes, or 11.04% of the total, followed by Durrell Watford at 1,072, or 10.41%, and Jude N. Ogu with 829, or 8.05%.

Vauss, Brown, Frederic and Anthony Vauss Jr. ran as a team and issued a statement after the vote thanking residents for placing their trust in them.

“It is both an honor and a responsibility, and we remain committed to earning that trust every single day through our work, our presence, and our results,’’ the statement said.

The four, who ran as Team Irvington Strong, said in the past they have focused on building a foundation rooted in visibility, consistency, and community engagement.

“We have worked to improve public safety, enhance the quality of life in our neighborhoods, invest in community spaces, and expand opportunities for our residents,” the statement said. “From the development of community-centered programs and recreation initiatives, to supporting homeownership, advancing redevelopment projects, and maintaining a strong focus on cleanliness and infrastructure, our goal has always been to make progress that people can actually see and feel in their daily lives.”

They cited the reduction in crime and investment in youth programs, senior services, and community traditions that bring people together.

Going forward, they said they plan to focus on building on the progress they have made so far.

“We will be advocating for stronger and safer neighborhoods, expanded economic development, and continued investment in housing and homeownership opportunities. We are committed to advancing redevelopment in key areas of the township, strengthening partnerships that create pathways to education and employment, and ensuring that Irvington remains a place where families can grow and thrive,” the statement said.

They cited cleaner streets, safer blocks, better infrastructure, and more accessible community resources as among the top priorities for the upcoming term.

“We will also continue to prioritize public safety efforts, knowing that a safe community creates the foundation for everything else to succeed,” the statement said. “Equally important is maintaining the connection we have built with the community. Our approach to leadership has always been rooted in being present, listening, and staying engaged with residents at every level. That will not change. If anything, it will deepen.

“We understand that Irvington is still a work in progress, and we embrace that. Our goal is not to declare the job finished, but to keep moving the township forward in a thoughtful, steady, and inclusive way.

“At the end of the day, this next term is about continuing the work—building on what has been done, addressing what still needs to be done, and doing it together with the people of Irvington.”

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