Maplewood Township Committee Candidate Profile: Martin Ceperley

Three people are seeking two seats on the Maplewood Township Committee in the vote that will take place on June 2. The following is information about one of those candidates, Martin Ceperley, in the candidates own words.

Name: Martin Ceperley

Education: BFA in Photojournalism, Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester NY MPS in Interactive Telecommunications, Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, New York NY

Family: Husband to Kelly Quirk and dad of three

Occupation: Software Engineer, Community Organizer, Multimedia Producer, Transportation Advocate

Service:

Maplewood Green Team Member

Former District Leader in Maplewood Democratic Committee

Co-founder SOMa Bike Bus

Legislative accomplishments:

Proposed and advocated for Maplewood’s first bike lanes on Parker Avenue & Prospect Street Helped bring the first EV charging stations to Maplewood

Goals for the township committee:

I am running for Maplewood Township Committee because I believe a more inclusive, affordable and accessible Maplewood is possible. I’m a dad of three and 15-year resident who co-founded SOMa Bike Bus and fought for Maplewood’s first bike lanes — now I’m ready to do more. I want to bring your voice to Town Hall, stand up to the Essex County establishment, and make our local government more accessible. I want to grow our tax base by supporting smart zoning and pedestrian-friendly streets that will make Newark Way, Springfield Ave, and Maplewood Village thrive. I will champion safety first on our roads with bike lanes, pedestrian safety, and expanded bus service including a “Swamp Trolley” restaurant loop linking our commercial districts. I want to expand affordable housing across every neighborhood, ensuring Maplewood grows inclusively and remains a community where all families can put down roots. I will protect every resident — Black and brown neighbors, Jewish and Muslim families, LGBTQ+ community — with real action, including pushing back against ICE overreach and anti-profiling measures.

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